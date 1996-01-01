The apparatus shown consists of three bulbs connected by stopcocks. What is the pressure inside the system when the stopcocks are opened? Assume that the lines connecting the bulbs have zero volume and that the temperature remains constant. (LO 10.3, 10.7)
(a) 1.10 atm (b) 1.73 atm
(c) 4.14 atm (d) 1.41 atm
