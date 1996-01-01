Hey everyone here, it says right, the formation equation used for calculating the entropy of formation of Iron three oxide. So here, remember when we're talking about formation equation, we look at the natural forms or elemental forms of each element within the compound. Iron is a metal medals for the most part exist as solids under normal conditions, exception being mercury, Plus oxygen is a di atomic element. So it's 02 in nature and it's a gas Here. They will combine to give us one mole of this solid product here, we have to balance this out, we'd have to put it to here so that both sides have two irons and then we have three oxygen's on the product side, but only two on the reactant side, we have to put three over to here, Remember in a formation equation, it's okay to have fractions or decimal places in terms of our coefficients. So this would be the balanced formation equation that shows the creation of Iron three oxide.

