Hello everyone today. We have the following question what is the required minimum ph to completely precipitate cadmium hydroxide which has a Ks p. Of 2.5 times 10 to the negative 14th. Such that the remaining concentration of cadmium two plus ions is less than one microgram per leader or one PPB or parts per billion. So the first thing you wanna do is you want to write out our dissociation of cadmium hydroxide. So we know that cadmium hydroxide in the solid form or precipitate two Academy um two plus ions as well as hydroxide ions. And this has a K. S. P. as indicated in the question of 2.5 times 10 to the -14. Writing out our K. Sp expression, we write that R. K sp expression is equal to r Cadmium two plus. We always want to take into account our Aquarius or gaseous forms, we never want to include solids. And so we're gonna take our products, our concentration of our products or cadmium. We're gonna multiply that multiply them together. So we're gonna have to concentrations right here we're gonna say this is at equilibrium. So the first thing I wanna do is with these concentrations for cadmium two plus. Does he want to take that one Microgram per leader and convert this two moles per liter. So to do that we're going to take our one microgram per leader. We're gonna use the conversion factor that 10 to the negative six g is equal to one microgram. And they're also going to multiply by the molar mass of cadmium. So we're gonna say that one mole of cadmium T plus is equal to 112.411 g. When our units finally canceled, we're left with 8.896 times to the negative ninth moles per liter. Using our K. Sp expression. We have R. K. S. P, which is 2.5 times 10 to the 14th. We're going to plug our concentration of cadmium into this equation here and substitute it. We're gonna multiply that by the concentration of hydroxide units and we're actually going to raise this to the power of two as indicated earlier, We have hydroxide, we have a two as a coefficient. And so that coefficient will be raised as an exponent. It's important to note that when we simplify this expression, we end up with a hydroxide concentration of 1.6764 times 10 to the negative third molar. Our next step is going to be to calculate our P. O. H. Which is simply negative log times the concentration of hydroxide ions plugging in our concentration of hydroxide ions are 1.6764 times 10 to the negative third. We end up with a P. O. H Of 2.78. But notice how our question asks for ph so ph is simply going to be 14 subtracted by our P. O. H. And in this case that's 14 subtracted by 2.78. Giving us a ph of 11.22 as our final answer. Overall, I hope this helped until next time.

