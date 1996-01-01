The following compound undergoes a phase transition from the solid to the smectic liquid crystal phase at 121 °C. Upon further heating, the compound undergoes another transition to liquid phase at 131 °C.
(b) Which image represents the arrangement of molecules at 135 °C?
