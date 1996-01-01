Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The maximum allowable concentration of lead in drinking water is 9.0 ppb. (b) How many grams of lead are in a swimming pool containing 9.0 ppb lead in 60 m3 of water?

Similar Solution

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.