The maximum allowable concentration of lead in drinking water is 9.0 ppb. (a) Calculate the molarity of lead in a 9.0-ppb solution.
Acetonitrile (CH3CN) is a polar organic solvent that dissolves a wide range of solutes, including many salts. The density of a 1.80 M LiBr solution in acetonitrile is 0.826 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of the solution in (a) molality,
Key Concepts
Molarity
Molality
Density
The presence of the radioactive gas radon (Rn) in well water presents a possible health hazard in parts of the United States. (b) A sample consisting of various gases contains 3.5 × 10-6 mole fraction of radon. This gas at a total pressure of 32 atm is shaken with water at 30 °C. Calculate the molar concentration of radon in the water.
Acetonitrile (CH3CN) is a polar organic solvent that dissolves a wide range of solutes, including many salts. The density of a 1.80 M LiBr solution in acetonitrile is 0.826 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of the solution in (b) mole fraction of LiBr,
Two beakers are placed in a sealed box at 25 °C. One beaker contains 30.0 mL of a 0.050 M aqueous solution of a nonvolatile nonelectrolyte. The other beaker contains 30.0 mL of a 0.035 M aqueous solution of NaCl. The water vapor from the two solutions reaches equilibrium. (a) In which beaker does the solution level rise, and in which one does it fall?