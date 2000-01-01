Grams ↔ Moles Converter

Convert between grams (m) and moles (n) using the molar mass (M). Auto-compute M from a chemical formula, see step-by-step work, and an optional mini chart that links m, M, and n at a glance.

Background

The relationship is m = n × M, where m is mass in grams, n is amount in moles, and M is molar mass in g·mol⁻¹. Provide any two to find the third. You can auto-fill M from a chemical formula or enter M directly.