Chapter 1, Problem 66a
(a) Which is more likely to eventually be shown to be incorrect: an hypothesis or a theory?
Video transcript
A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 70 kg. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many meters of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume V = πr2h, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: (b) a 999 gold bar
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: (c) stainless steel.
(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.
A sample of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is synthesized in the laboratory. It contains 1.50 g of carbon and 2.00 g of oxygen. Another sample of ascorbic acid isolated from citrus fruits contains 6.35 g of carbon. According to the law of constant composition, how many grams of oxygen does it contain?
Two students determine the percentage of lead in a sample as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 22.52%. The students' results for three determinations are as follows: (1) 22.52, 22.48, 22.54 (2) 22.64, 22.58, 22.62 (b) Precision can be judged by examining the average of the deviations from the average value for that data set. (Calculate the average value for each data set; then calculate the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the average.) Which set is more precise?