Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 67
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 67

A sample of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is synthesized in the laboratory. It contains 1.50 g of carbon and 2.00 g of oxygen. Another sample of ascorbic acid isolated from citrus fruits contains 6.35 g of carbon. According to the law of constant composition, how many grams of oxygen does it contain?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we have a sample of acetic acid composed of 2.05 g of carbon and 2.73 g of. We need to calculate the mass of carbon in another sample of acetic acid Of 3.27 g of oxygen. And so what this second part of this question is describing to us is finding our mass ratio of oxygen to cart. And so what we're going to take is our ratio of oxygen to carbon. So according to the prompt, we have 2.73g of oxygen Divided by our ratio of carbon, which is given in the prompt as 2.05 g of carbon. And this gives us a ratio or a mass ratio equal to 1.33 2, 1 Atom of carp. And so because we know that this is our ratio of oxygen to carbon, we're going to go ahead and interpret this based on our second mass given for oxygen, Which has given us 3.27 g of oxygen. So we're going to divide this by that given mass ratio of 1. grams of And so this is going to equal a value of 2.4 59 g of carbon. And so this will complete this example as our final answer. So if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next this video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: (c) stainless steel.

864
views
Textbook Question

(a) Which is more likely to eventually be shown to be incorrect: an hypothesis or a theory?

445
views
Textbook Question

(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.

603
views
Textbook Question

Two students determine the percentage of lead in a sample as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 22.52%. The students' results for three determinations are as follows: (1) 22.52, 22.48, 22.54 (2) 22.64, 22.58, 22.62 (b) Precision can be judged by examining the average of the deviations from the average value for that data set. (Calculate the average value for each data set; then calculate the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the average.) Which set is more precise?

421
views
Textbook Question
Is the use of significant figures in each of the following statements appropriate? (a) The 2005 circulation of National Geographic was 7,812,564.
468
views
Textbook Question

What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? (a) m3

436
views