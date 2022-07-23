Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 65c
Chapter 1, Problem 65c

Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: (c) stainless steel.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A pure substance has a uniform and definite composition, a solution is a homogeneous mixture of two or more substances, and a heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition.
Identify the components of stainless steel: It is an alloy primarily composed of iron, carbon, and chromium, among other elements.
Determine the uniformity: Stainless steel has a uniform composition throughout, meaning its components are evenly distributed.
Classify based on uniformity: Since stainless steel has a uniform composition, it is not a heterogeneous mixture.
Classify based on composition: Stainless steel is a homogeneous mixture of metals, making it a solution (specifically, a solid solution).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pure Substance

A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform and definite composition. It can be an element, like gold, or a compound, like water. Pure substances have consistent properties throughout, such as boiling and melting points, which do not change regardless of the sample size.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Classification of Matter Example

Solution

A solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is dissolved in another (the solvent). Solutions have a uniform composition and properties throughout, meaning that any sample taken from the solution will have the same ratio of solute to solvent. Common examples include saltwater and sugar dissolved in tea.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solution Components

Heterogeneous Mixture

A heterogeneous mixture contains two or more substances that remain physically separate and can be distinguished from one another. The composition is not uniform, and different samples may have different proportions of the components. Examples include salad, sand and salt mixture, or a bowl of mixed nuts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:03
Solubility and Mixtures
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Gold can be hammered into extremely thin sheets called gold leaf. An architect wants to cover a 30 m x 25 m ceiling with gold leaf that is twelve-millionths of a centimeter thick. The density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3, and gold costs \$1654 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 g). How much will it cost the architect to buy the necessary gold?

1591
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: (a) a leaf (b) a 999 gold bar

1152
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 70 kg. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many meters of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume V = πr2h, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)

1009
views
Textbook Question

(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.

605
views
Textbook Question

(a) Which is more likely to eventually be shown to be incorrect: an hypothesis or a theory?

447
views
Textbook Question

A sample of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is synthesized in the laboratory. It contains 1.50 g of carbon and 2.00 g of oxygen. Another sample of ascorbic acid isolated from citrus fruits contains 6.35 g of carbon. According to the law of constant composition, how many grams of oxygen does it contain?

2284
views