Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 9b
Chapter 1, Problem 9b

(b) An automobile speedometer with circular scales reading both miles per hour and kilometers per hour is shown. What speed is indicated, in both units? How many significant figures are in the measurements?

Hello everyone today, we are being shown to speedometers and asked what are both of their readings and kilometers per hour and MPH. Were then asked how many significant figures should each reading have? So we'll start with one of the left, the MPH. We see that in between the 80 and one twenties this red meter. And so we see that right in between 80 and 1 20 is 100 so we can safely conclude that between 102 100 stands 10 and so this red meter is between 1 10 and 1 20. And so therefore we can conclude that this is 115 MPH according to our significant figure Rules. Each of these are non zero numbers and therefore are significant figures. Soma's per hour has three sig figs for significant figures for kilometers per hour. We see that this red meter is between 150 and one and 200. Right in the middle of 150 and 200 is and the middle point between 1 75 and 200 is about 1 81 90. According to that. We know that this must be 185 km/h. Once again, there are three non zero numbers. Therefore, this also must have three significant figures until this as our final answer, I hope this helped and until next time
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) Three cubes of equal mass are composed of gold (density = 19.32 g/cm3), platinum (density = 21.45 g/cm3), and lead (density = 11.35 g/cm3). List the cubes from smallest to largest.

Textbook Question

The three targets from a rifle range shown below were produced by: (A) the instructor firing a newly acquired target rifle; (B) the instructor firing his personal target rifle; and (C) a student who has fired his target rifle only a few times. (b) For the A and C results in the future to look like those in B, what needs to happen?

Textbook Question

(a) What is the length of the pencil in the following figure if the ruler reads in centimeters? How many significant figures are there in this measurement?

Textbook Question

(a) How many significant figures should be reported for the volume of the metal bar shown here?

Textbook Question
Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimate of the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beans and obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g. Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain a mass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based on these data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justify the number of significant figures you use in your estimate.
Textbook Question
The photo below shows a picture of an agate stone. Jack, who picked up the stone on the Lake Superior shoreline and polished it, insists that agate is a chemical compound. Ellen argues that it cannot be a compound. Discuss the relative merits of their positions.
