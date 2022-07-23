Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 50a

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 16.234 + 8.722 × 0.6746

Hi everyone here we have a problem asking us to solve the problem using the correct number of significant figures. 12.5 to 30 plus 09 to 011 minus 3.437. So when we're talking about addition and subtraction, the correct number of significant figures is the least decimal places, which in this case is our 3. with three Decimal Places. So now we're actually going to solve our problems. So let's rewrite it here And that equals .00611. And we want three decimal places. So we're looking at our six here and we are going to look to the right of our six. If it is above five we will round out And it is below five. So we are not rounding up. So our final answer is going to be 006. Thank you for watching. Bye.
