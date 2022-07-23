Chapter 1, Problem 53c
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) km to ft
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (d) 0.0588/0.677
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 16.234 + 8.722 × 0.6746
You have a graduated cylinder that contains a liquid (see photograph). Write the volume of the liquid, in milliliters, using the proper number of significant figures.
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) in.3 to cm3.
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) mi to km
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) ft3 to L.