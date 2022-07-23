Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 53c
Chapter 1, Problem 53c

Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) km to ft

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to determine the conversion factors necessary to convert the following metric units microgram, two kg. So we're going to start out with our one microgram And we first want to take that to Graham. So we're going to times 10 To the negative six g over one microgram. And we're going to multiply that by one kg Over 10 to the 3rd g. And our micrograms are canceling out and our grams are canceling out, leaving us with kilograms. So the conversion factors we used was one microgram equals 10 to the negative six g and one kg Equals 10 to the 3rd g. So there are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
