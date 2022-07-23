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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 53a
Chapter 1, Problem 53a

Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (a) in. to cm

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1
Identify the relationship between inches and centimeters. The standard conversion factor is that 1 inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters.
Write down the conversion factor as a fraction that can be used to convert inches to centimeters. This can be expressed as \( \frac{2.54 \text{ cm}}{1 \text{ in}} \).
To convert a measurement from inches to centimeters, multiply the number of inches by the conversion factor \( \frac{2.54 \text{ cm}}{1 \text{ in}} \).
Set up the conversion equation by placing the measurement in inches on the left side and multiplying it by the conversion factor.
Ensure that the units of inches cancel out, leaving the measurement in centimeters. This confirms that the conversion has been set up correctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric and English Units

Metric units are part of the International System of Units (SI), which includes meters, liters, and grams, while English units are commonly used in the United States, such as inches, feet, and pounds. Understanding the differences between these systems is crucial for performing conversions accurately.
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Conversion Factors

A conversion factor is a numerical ratio used to express a quantity in one unit as an equivalent quantity in another unit. For example, to convert inches to centimeters, the conversion factor is 2.54 cm per 1 inch, allowing for straightforward calculations between the two measurement systems.
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Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert units by multiplying by conversion factors. This method ensures that units cancel appropriately, leading to the desired unit in the final answer. It is essential for verifying that calculations are consistent and accurate.
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Related Practice
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Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 16.234 + 8.722 × 0.6746

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Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) in.3 to cm3

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Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (a) km/hr to m/s

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Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (d) 0.0588/0.677

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