Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 4ai
Chapter 1, Problem 4ai

Consider the two spheres shown here, one made of silver and the other of aluminum. (a) What is the mass of each sphere in kg?

Hello everyone today. We are being asked for the following question. There are two cubes, one made of iron and other made of nickel. As shown below in the figure, determine the mass of each cube in kilograms. So first we are going to find the mass of our iron cube And so the mass of this iron cube is going to be found by taking the density and multiplying it by our volume. So our density is 7. grams per centimeter. Cute and our volume is 2 centimeter cubed. This is going to give us an answer of 1699.9 g. However, were not answering kilograms. So we're just gonna multiply by the conversion factor, that one kg is equal to 10 to the third grams. Giving us an answer of 1.7 kg. Next we're going to find our mass of our nickel cube And it's going to be found with the same procedure being equal to the density times are volume. Our density for our nickel is 8. g per centimeter cubed and our volume is centimeters cubed. This is going to give us 1922.4 g. However, when we convert this into kilograms, we're gonna get that one kg is equal to 10 to the third grams. Giving us a final answer of 1.92 kg and thus we have our final answers overall, I hope this helped and until next time
