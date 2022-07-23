Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Problem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

Which of the following diagrams represents a chemical change?

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to identify the image that corresponds to a chemical change. So a chemical changes one that changes the composition. So if we look at A here, we can see that the composition is not changing. It's still all just red dots. So it's not A If we look at B, it's still just all blue dots, so it's not be. And finally, if we look at sea, we can see that the blue and red dots are now connected, so that is a composition change. So our answer here is C. Thank you for watching. Bye.
