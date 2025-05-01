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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 94
Chapter 1, Problem 94

In 2009, a team from Northwestern University and Western Washington University reported the preparation of a new “spongy” material composed of nickel, molybdenum, and sulfur that excels at removing mercury from water. The density of this new material is 0.20 g/cm³, and its surface area is 1242 m² per gram of material. (c) A 10.0-mL sample of contaminated water had 7.748 mg of mercury in it. After treatment with 10.0 mg of the new spongy material, 0.001 mg of mercury remained in the contaminated water. What percentage of the mercury was removed from the water?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, determine the initial amount of mercury in the water. The problem states that there are 7.748 mg of mercury in the 10.0-mL sample of contaminated water.
Next, identify the amount of mercury remaining after treatment. According to the problem, 0.001 mg of mercury remains in the water after treatment with the spongy material.
Calculate the amount of mercury removed by subtracting the remaining mercury from the initial mercury: \( \text{Mercury removed} = 7.748 \text{ mg} - 0.001 \text{ mg} \).
To find the percentage of mercury removed, use the formula: \( \text{Percentage removed} = \left( \frac{\text{Mercury removed}}{\text{Initial mercury}} \right) \times 100 \).
Substitute the values into the formula: \( \text{Percentage removed} = \left( \frac{7.747 \text{ mg}}{7.748 \text{ mg}} \right) \times 100 \). Calculate this expression to find the percentage of mercury removed.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentage Calculation

To determine the percentage of mercury removed from the water, one must calculate the difference between the initial and final amounts of mercury, then divide this difference by the initial amount and multiply by 100. This formula allows for a clear understanding of how much of the contaminant has been effectively eliminated.
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Mass and Volume Relationships

Understanding the relationship between mass and volume is crucial in this context, especially when dealing with concentrations in solutions. The mass of mercury in the water sample and the volume of the sample are key to calculating the initial concentration of mercury, which is necessary for determining the effectiveness of the spongy material.
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Adsorption Process

The spongy material's ability to remove mercury from water is likely due to the adsorption process, where contaminants adhere to the surface of the material. This concept is essential for understanding how the material interacts with mercury ions, leading to their removal from the aqueous solution.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (i) Compounds always contain at least two different elements.

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Textbook Question

Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (g) The number 0.0033 has more significant figures than 0.033.

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Textbook Question
U.S. 1-cent coin (a penny) has a diameter of 19 mm and athickness of 1.5 mm. Assume the coin is made of pure copper,whose density and approximate market price are 8.9 g/cm3and \$2.40 per pound, respectively. Calculate the value ofthe copper in the coin, assuming its thickness is uniform.
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Textbook Question

In 2009, a team from Northwestern University and Western Washington University reported the preparation of a new 'spongy' material composed of nickel, molybdenum, and sulfur that excels at removing mercury from water. The density of this new material is 0.20 g/cm3, and its surface area is 1242 m2 per gram of material. (b) Calculate the surface area for a 10.0-mg sample of this material.

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Textbook Question

You are assigned the task of separating a desired granular material with a density of 3.62 g/cm3 from an undesired granular material that has a density of 2.04 g/cm3. You want to do this by shaking the mixture in a liquid in which the heavier material will fall to the bottom and the lighter material will float. A solid will float on any liquid that is more dense. Using an Internet-based source or a handbook of chemistry, find the densities of the following substances: carbon tetrachloride, hexane, benzene, and diiodomethane. Which of these liquids will serve your purpose, assuming no chemical interaction takes place between the liquid and the solids?

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