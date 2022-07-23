Chapter 1, Problem 103

U.S. 1-cent coin (a penny) has a diameter of 19 mm and a thickness of 1.5 mm. Assume the coin is made of pure copper, whose density and approximate market price are 8.9 g/cm3 and $2.40 per pound, respectively. Calculate the value of the copper in the coin, assuming its thickness is uniform.

