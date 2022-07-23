Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 109
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 109

(c) Using the volume of a silver atom and the formula for the volume of a sphere, calculate the radius in angstroms of a silver atom.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today we have a question asking us to calculate the radius of a Melinda Madam Adam and Angstrom using its volume 9.4 times 10 to the negative 23rd centimeters cubed. And the formula for the volume of a sphere. So we're going to start out with the formula for the volume of a sphere which is volume equals four thirds times pi times radius cube. And now we're going to plug in what we know. So we know that its volume is 9. Times 10 to the negative 23 and that's in centimeters cube And that equals 4/3 times pi times are cubed. Now we need to isolate our radius cubed. So R cubed is going to equal 9.4 Times 10 to the negative centimeters cubed over four thirds times pi. And when we saw that we get our cube Equals 2. Times 10 to the negative 23 centimeters cubed. Now we need to get rid of r cubed which gives us our equals 2.82 Times 10 to the negative eight cm. Now that we have our radius, we want to change it to angstrom. So we have 2.82 Times 10 to the -8 centimeters. And we're going to multiply that by our conversion factor. So one angstrom over 10 to the negative eight cm And that equals 2.82 extremes and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

You are assigned the task of separating a desired granular material with a density of 3.62 g/cm3 from an undesired granular material that has a density of 2.04 g/cm3. You want to do this by shaking the mixture in a liquid in which the heavier material will fall to the bottom and the lighter material will float. A solid will float on any liquid that is more dense. Using an Internet-based source or a handbook of chemistry, find the densities of the following substances: carbon tetrachloride, hexane, benzene, and diiodomethane. Which of these liquids will serve your purpose, assuming no chemical interaction takes place between the liquid and the solids?

724
views
Textbook Question

In 2009, a team from Northwestern University and Western Washington University reported the preparation of a new 'spongy' material composed of nickel, molybdenum, and sulfur that excels at removing mercury from water. The density of this new material is 0.20 g/cm3, and its surface area is 1242 m2 per gram of material. (b) Calculate the surface area for a 10.0-mg sample of this material.

696
views
Textbook Question
U.S. 1-cent coin (a penny) has a diameter of 19 mm and a thickness of 1.5 mm. Assume the coin is made of pure copper, whose density and approximate market price are 8.9 g/cm3 and $2.40 per pound, respectively. Calculate the value of the copper in the coin, assuming its thickness is uniform.
2383
views