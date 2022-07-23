Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 44
Chapter 1, Problem 44

Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 32-oz can of coffee, (b) the number of students in your chemistry class, (c) the temperature of the surface of the Sun, (d) the mass of a postage stamp, (e) the number of milliliters in a cubic meter of water, (f) the average height of NBA basketball players.

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us if the weight of a bottled beer is an exact number, there is going to be problems in accuracy and precision while weighing the bottle of beer, so therefore it is not an exact number. Thank you for watching. Bye.
