Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 42a
Chapter 1, Problem 42a

A watt is a measure of power (the rate of energy change) equal to 1 J/s. (a) Calculate the number of joules in a kilowatt-hour.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the units involved: A watt (W) is defined as 1 joule per second (J/s). A kilowatt (kW) is 1000 watts, and a kilowatt-hour (kWh) is the energy consumed by a 1000-watt appliance running for one hour.
Convert the time unit from hours to seconds: Since 1 hour is equal to 3600 seconds, you need to express the kilowatt-hour in terms of seconds to use the joule per second unit effectively.
Calculate the energy in joules: Multiply the power in kilowatts (1000 watts) by the time in seconds (3600 seconds) to find the total energy in joules.
Set up the equation: Energy (in joules) = Power (in watts) × Time (in seconds). Substitute the values you have: Energy = 1000 watts × 3600 seconds.
Perform the multiplication to find the total energy in joules, which will give you the number of joules in a kilowatt-hour.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
57s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
