The total rate at which power is used by humans worldwideis approximately 15 TW (terawatts). The solar flux averagedover the sunlit half of Earth is 680 W>m2 (assumingno clouds). The area of Earth's disc as seen from the Sun is1.28 * 1014 m2. The surface area of Earth is approximately197,000,000 square miles. How much of Earth's surfacewould we need to cover with solar energy collectors to powerthe planet for use by all humans? Assume that the solar energycollectors can convert only 10% of the available sunlightinto useful power