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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 92
Chapter 1, Problem 92

Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (e) When yellow stains in a kitchen sink are treated with bleach water, the disappearance of the stains is due to a chemical change.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of chemical changes: A chemical change involves the transformation of substances into new substances with different properties. This often involves breaking and forming chemical bonds.
Consider the role of bleach: Bleach is a chemical that can cause oxidation, a type of chemical reaction where substances lose electrons. This can lead to the breakdown of stains into different compounds.
Evaluate the statement: The disappearance of yellow stains when treated with bleach water suggests that a chemical change has occurred, as the stains are transformed into different substances.
Determine the truth of the statement: Based on the understanding of chemical changes and the action of bleach, the statement is true. The disappearance of stains is due to a chemical change.
If the statement were false, a correction would involve explaining that the disappearance of stains is due to a physical change, but in this case, it is indeed a chemical change.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Change

A chemical change involves a transformation that alters the chemical composition of a substance, resulting in the formation of new substances. This process is often accompanied by observable changes such as color shifts, gas production, or the release of energy. In the context of the statement, the treatment of stains with bleach can lead to a chemical reaction that breaks down the stain molecules.
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Bleaching Agents

Bleaching agents, such as chlorine bleach, are substances that can remove color from materials through oxidation. They work by breaking down the chromophores, which are the parts of molecules responsible for color. Understanding how these agents interact with stains is crucial to determining whether the process is a chemical change or a physical one.
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Physical Change vs. Chemical Change

A physical change involves alterations in the state or appearance of a substance without changing its chemical identity, such as dissolving or melting. In contrast, a chemical change results in the formation of new substances. Distinguishing between these two types of changes is essential for accurately assessing the nature of the reaction occurring when bleach is applied to stains.
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