Chapter 1, Problem 90b
Gold is alloyed (mixed) with other metals to increase its hardness in making jewelry. (b) The relative amount of gold in an alloy is commonly expressed in units of carats. Pure gold is 24 carat, and the percentage of gold in an alloy is given as a percentage of this value. For example, an alloy that is 50% gold is 12 carat. State the purity of the gold jewelry in carats.
Saline solution used in hospital contains 0.9% sodium chloride by mass. Calculate the number of grams of sodium chloride in 0.5 gal of saline solution if the solution has a density of 1.01 g/mL.
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (a) Air and water are both elements.
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (b) All mixtures contain at least one element and one compound.
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (c) Compounds can be decomposed into two or more other substances; elements cannot.