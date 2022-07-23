Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 92b
Chapter 1, Problem 92b

Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (b) All mixtures contain at least one element and one compound.

Video duration:
56s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that compounds are made up of different atoms but are classified as peer substances. Is this statement true or false? So appear substance cannot be broken down by physical means, and a compound cannot be broken down by physical means, which means it is a pure substance. So this statement is true. Thank you for watching. Bye.
