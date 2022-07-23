Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 57c
Chapter 1, Problem 57c

Perform the following conversions: (c) $1.89/gal to dollars per liter

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that the average price of maple syrup in the United States is $31 a gallon, Convert this price €2 per leader, take $1 equals €0.846. So we need to remember the conversion factor one us gallon Equals 3.7 liters. And now that we have our conversion factor, we can start with our equation. So we're starting with $31 per one gallon and then we're going to multiply that by one gallon over three . L. And we're going to multiply that by zero point 846 € And that is over $1. And now our dollars are going to cancel out and our gowns are going to cancel out, leaving us with euros per leader And that equals six €.93 per leader. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
