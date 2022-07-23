Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 80a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 80a

Two spheres of equal volume are placed on the scales as shown. a. Which one is more dense?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to consider this setup below showing two metal cubes on a scale, assuming that the two cubes have the same edge length, determine which is the denser metal. So as the question says, these cubes have the same edge lean and so what does that tell us? That tells us that they therefore must have the same volume right? The volume of a cube is going to be A times B times C, which is the length times width, times height. And so if they have the same edge length then they are going to have the same volume. We see that a so cube A. It's heavier as demonstrated by pointing the scale in its favor. But since it has the same volume, the fact that it is heavier is going to make it the denser Of the two metals. And so Cuba is denser. I hope this helped and until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (a) How many quarters would have to be stacked to reach 575 ft, the height of the Washington Monument?

1587
views
Textbook Question

The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (c) How much money would this stack contain?

903
views
Textbook Question
In the United States, water used for irrigation is measured in acre-feet. An acre-foot of water covers an acre to a depth of exactly 1 ft. An acre is 4840 yd2. An acre-foot is enough water to supply two typical households for 1.00 yr. (a) If desalinated water costs $1950 per acre-foot, how much does desalinated water cost per liter?
755
views
Textbook Question

Water has a density of 0.997 g/cm3 at 25 °C; ice has a density of 0.917 g/cm3 at -10 °C. (a) If a soft-drink bottle whose volume is 1.50 L is completely filled with water and then frozen to -10 °C, what volume does the ice occupy? (b) Can the ice be contained within the bottle?

5303
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A 32.65-g sample of a solid is placed in a flask. Toluene, in which the solid is insoluble, is added to the flask so that the total volume of solid and liquid together is 50.00 mL. The solid and toluene together weigh 58.58 g. The density of toluene at the temperature of the experiment is 0.864 g/mL. What is the density of the solid?

1167
views
Textbook Question

Saline solution used in hospital contains 0.9% sodium chloride by mass. Calculate the number of grams of sodium chloride in 0.5 gal of saline solution if the solution has a density of 1.01 g/mL.

1171
views