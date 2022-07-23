Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 81

Water has a density of 0.997 g/cm3 at 25 °C; ice has a density of 0.917 g/cm3 at -10 °C. (a) If a soft-drink bottle whose volume is 1.50 L is completely filled with water and then frozen to -10 °C, what volume does the ice occupy? (b) Can the ice be contained within the bottle?

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a glass jar with a two liter capacity was filled with water at 25°C. It was then frozen to negative 15 degrees Celsius. The density of ice is 0.919 g per centimeters cubed at negative 15 degrees Celsius. And the density of water is 0.997 g per cm cubed at 25°C. And our goal here is to calculate the volume of ice, assuming that the change in the volume of the jar is negligible, determine if the jar will break. So our massive water is going to equal our mass of ice. So then we can assume that are volume times density of water will equal volume times density of ice. And now plugging in what we know two leaders times zero point nine 97 g per centimeters cubed equals our volume of ice times 0.919 g per centimeter cube. And then we're going to divide both sides by our 0.919 g per centimeter cube. And that's just using inverse operations. And that gives us volume equals 2. L. And we were told that the glass jar has only a two liter capacity. So yes, they're jar will break. And those are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye
