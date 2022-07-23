Chapter 1, Problem 1c
Which of the following figures represents (c) a pure compound, (More than one picture might fit each description.)
Video transcript
The radius of an atom of tungsten (W) is about 2.10 A . (a) Express this distance in nanometers (nm).
Which of the following figures represents (a) a pure element, (More than one picture might fit each description.)
Which of the following figures represents (b) a mixture of two elements, (More than one picture might fit each description.)
Which of the following figures represents (d) a mixture of an element and a compound? (More than one picture might fit each description.)
Musical instruments like trumpets and trombones are made from an alloy called brass. Brass is composed of copper and zinc atoms and appears homogeneous under an optical microscope. The approximate composition of most brass objects is a 2:1 ratio of copper to zinc atoms, but the exact ratio varies somewhat from one piece of brass to another. (a) Would you classify brass as an element, a compound, a homogeneous mixture, or a heterogeneous mixture?