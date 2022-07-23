Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 1c

Which of the following figures represents (c) a pure compound, (More than one picture might fit each description.)

Hello everyone today we are being asked the following question, choose the illustration that shows a pure compound. More than one illustration can show a pure compound. So first we need to define what it means to be pure. To be pure, it must contain only one type of atom, Only one Type of Atom. And so to be a compound A compound has to have two or more types of atoms that are bonded into molecules so they're bonded together. And so with that we can see that. Andrew Choice three represents this the most there is only one type of atom and that is going to be a green and a blue atom together which is a compound. And we have just those two together. So three is going to be correct, one is simply just going to be a pure element. six is going to be a pure element as well. So one and 6 are wrong. If we look at two, this is going to be a mixture because there are two types of single atoms, two can't be our answer. And then if we look at 44 is going to have two different types of single atoms as well and the other one is composed of a different type of items. So that's gonna be a mixture. And then five is simply going to be the same as four living us with three is our final answer. And with that we've answered the question overall, I hope this helped. I had until next time
