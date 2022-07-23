Chapter 1, Problem 74

Which of the following would you characterize as pure or nearly pure substance? (a) stomach acid; (b) dry ice; (c) ice-cream; (d) stainless steel; (e) petroleum; (f) distilled water; (g) carbon monoxide gas; (h) compressed air in balloon.

