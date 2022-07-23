Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 2b
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 10, Problem 2b

You have a sample of gas in a container with a movable piston, such as the one in the drawing. (b) Redraw the container to show what it might look like if the external pressure on the piston is increased from 101.3 kPa to 202.7 kPa while the temperature is kept constant.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boyle's Law

Boyle's Law states that the pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to its volume when the temperature is held constant. This means that if the pressure on a gas increases, its volume decreases, and vice versa. This relationship is crucial for understanding how changes in external pressure affect the behavior of gases in a closed system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:44
Boyle's Law

Gas Laws

Gas laws describe the behavior of gases under various conditions of pressure, volume, and temperature. They include Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and Avogadro's Law, among others. Understanding these laws helps predict how a gas will respond to changes in its environment, such as the effect of increased external pressure on a gas contained in a piston.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Combined Gas Law

Piston Mechanism

A piston mechanism is a device that allows for the compression or expansion of gases by moving a piston within a cylinder. When external pressure is applied to the piston, it compresses the gas, reducing its volume. This concept is essential for visualizing how the gas sample will change in response to the increased pressure in the given scenario.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Reaction Mechanism Overview
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) What are the mole fractions of H2 in a mixture of 15.08 g of O2, 8.17 g of N2, and 2.64 g of H2?

773
views
Textbook Question

(c) Calculate the most probable speeds of CO molecules at 300 K.

123
views
Textbook Question

(c) Calculate the most probable speeds of Cl2 molecules at 300 K.

131
views
Textbook Question

Consider the sample of gas depicted here. What would the drawing look like if the volume and temperature remained constant while you removed enough of the gas to decrease the pressure by a factor of 2? (a) It would contain the same number of molecules. (b) It would contain half as many molecules. (c) It would contain twice as many molecules. (d) There is insufficient data to say.

949
views
Textbook Question

Imagine that the reaction 2 CO1g2 + O21g2¡2 CO21g2 occurs in a container that has a piston that moves to maintain a constant pressure when the reaction occurs at constant temperature. Which of the following statements describes how the volume of the container changes due to the reaction: (a) the volume increases by 50%, (b) the volume increases by 33%, (c) the volume remains constant, (d) the volume decreases by 33%, (e) the volume decreases by 50%.

620
views
Textbook Question

The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube. When the valves are opened and the gases are allowed to mix at constant temperature, what is the distribution of atoms in each container?

465
views