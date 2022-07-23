Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. In this question, stoichiometry is essential for determining how much CO2 reacts with CaO and BaO to form CaCO3 and BaCO3. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry Concept

Gas Laws Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, and temperature. The ideal gas law (PV=nRT) is particularly useful for calculating the number of moles of gas present under specific conditions. In this scenario, the initial and final pressures of CO2 are crucial for determining how much CO2 reacted, which directly impacts the calculation of the mass percentage of CaO in the mixture. Recommended video: Guided course 01:43 01:43 Combined Gas Law