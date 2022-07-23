Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Conservation of Mass The Law of Conservation of Mass states that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. This principle implies that the total mass of the reactants must equal the total mass of the products. In the context of the given reaction, this means that the combined mass of iodine and fluorine before the reaction will be equal to the mass of iodine pentafluoride produced after the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 01:48 01:48 Law of Conservation of Mass

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced chemical equations. It allows us to determine the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric ratios from the balanced equation for the reaction of iodine and fluorine is essential to identify how much of each reactant is used and how much product is formed. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry Concept