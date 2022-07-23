Chapter 10, Problem 127c

A 6.53-g sample of a mixture of magnesium carbonate and calcium carbonate is treated with excess hydrochloric acid. The resulting reaction produces 1.72 L of carbon dioxide gas at 28 °C and 99.06 kPa pressure. (c) Assuming that the reactions are complete, calculate the percentage by mass of magnesium carbonate in the mixture.

