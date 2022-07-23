Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 103
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 103

Nickel carbonyl, Ni1CO24, is one of the most toxic substances known. The present maximum allowable concentration in laboratory air during an 8-hr workday is 1 ppb (parts per billion) by volume, which means that there is one mole of Ni1CO24 for every 109 moles of gas. Assume 24 C and 101.3 kPa pressure. What mass of Ni1CO24 is allowable in a laboratory room that is 3.5 m * 6.0 m * 2.5 m?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem. We're told that n methyl pyro Doan is a solvent used in paint and coating removal. It can be very harmful to one's health causing headache, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. The maximum allowable concentration is 20 parts per million. We need to calculate the mass allowable in a room that has the dimensions four m 10 m and four m at 25 degrees Celsius and one A. T. M. So what we're trying to solve for here is mass. So we need to calculate the mass of this gas and we're going to need the ideal gas law in order to do that. Our ideal gas law is P. V equals N R. T. And because we need to calculate mass, what we can do with our ideal gas law is solved from moles and then from moles go to grams. Okay, so let's rearrange our ideal gas law to solve from moles. And to do that, we're going to divide both sides by R. T. When we divide both sides by R. T. We get an is equal to P. V over R. T. So, let's first solve for moles of our gas and then from molds of our gas, we can go two g of gas, which is going to give us the mass. Okay, so, our first variable is pete and equals P. V. R. T four P. We're told it is 1 80 M. And our problem. All right, so, we have our P. So we're right out here. P is equal to one ATM V. They give us the dimensions of the room and remember we can find the volume of this room by taking the cubic meter of the room and from cubic meter we can we can convert that to volume. So our volume is going to be four m times m times four meters. And that gives us 160 cubic meters. Okay, from cubic meters we can go to leaders so we can use the conversion that one cubic meter is leaders. So that gives us a volume of 160,000 leaders. So we have our volume. Our is our gas constant. This is a value. We should know when dealing with gasses at 0.08-0 six leaders times ATM. Over more times kelvin. And our temperature, they tell us that We have 25°C. And the problem. Okay, so our constant has our temperature in Kelvin. So we need to convert this temperature and C to Kelvin by adding 273.15. So we get a temperature Of 298.15 Kelvin. So we have all of our variables. We have pressure volume are constant. Anti So let's go ahead and plug into solve for moles. We get our most is equal to our pressure 1 M Times R. vol. 160,000 leaders Over our our constant 0. Leaders times a T M over more times kelvin times temperature 298.15 Calvin. Okay, so all of our units should cancel and we should be left with moles. So let's just verify that here are a T. M. S cancel. Our leaders cancel and our kelvin cancels. So we're left with moles which is perfect because that's what we're looking for. So we have, When we solve for moles, we get 0.64 malls of our gas C five H nine and oh, so now that we have our moles of gas, we need to calculate the mass of this gas and we can do that. Bye, nope. This is not the gas. Sorry, that's this is moles of gas. Okay, so now we need to convert from our moles of gas. Two moles of n. Methyl pyro don't. And we can do that by using the conversion they give us in the problem, they tell us that for One mole per 10.6 moles of gas. So let's go ahead and use that conversion here. So for every one mole of n methyl pyro Ladan, we have 10 to the six more of gas. Okay, so our units of moles of gas cancel and we're left with moles of r N. Methyl pyro dome. So we need to go from moles to grams of N. Methyl pyro don't. And we can do that using the molar mass of n. Methyl pyro don't. Okay, so we need to look up the molar mass or calculate it. So in one mall of C five H nine and O. We have a molar mass of 99.15 g. Okay, so our moles cancel and we're left with grams, which is what we're looking for here. We're looking for the mass of n methyl parallel. Don't allowable. And once we calculate that, I'm going to write it underneath here, our final answer is 0. grams of our n methyl pyro Ladan. So C five H nine and oh, okay, so that's going to be our mass. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A gas bubble with a volume of 1.0 mm3 originates at the bottom of a lake where the pressure is 3.0 atm. Calculate its volume when the bubble reaches the surface of the lake where the pressure is 730 torr, assuming that the temperature does not change.

691
views
Textbook Question

Carbon dioxide, which is recognized as the major contributor to global warming as a 'greenhouse gas,' is formed when fossil fuels are combusted, as in electrical power plants fueled by coal, oil, or natural gas. One potential way to reduce the amount of CO2 added to the atmosphere is to store it as a compressed gas in underground formations. Consider a 1000-megawatt coal-fired power plant that produces about 6 * 106 tons of CO2 per year. (a) Assuming ideal-gas behavior, 101.3 kPa, and 27 C, calculate the volume of CO2 produced by this power plant.

970
views
Textbook Question
Propane, C3H8, liquefies under modest pressure, allowing a large amount to be stored in a container. (a) Calculate the number of moles of propane gas in a 20-L container at 709.3 kPa and 25 C. (b) Calculate the number of moles of liquid propane that can be stored in the same volume if the density of the liquid is 0.590 g/mL. (c) Calculate the ratio of the number of moles of liquid to moles of gas. Discuss this ratio in light of the kinetic-molecular theory of gases.
1167
views
Textbook Question

Consider the arrangement of bulbs shown in the drawing. Each of the bulbs contains a gas at the pressure shown. What is the pressure of the system when all the stopcocks are opened, assuming that the temperature remains constant? (We can neglect the volume of the capillary tubing connecting the bulbs.)

1529
views
Textbook Question

Assume that a single cylinder of an automobile engine has a volume of 524 cm3. (a) If the cylinder is full of air at 74 C and 99.3 kPa, how many moles of O2 are present? (The mole fraction of O2 in dry air is 0.2095.) (b) How many grams of C8H18 could be combusted by this quantity of O2, assuming complete combustion with formation of CO2 and H2O?

530
views
Textbook Question

Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (a) If the total pressure of the gases is 99.8 kPa, calculate the partial pressure of water vapor.

999
views