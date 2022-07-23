Chapter 10, Problem 103

Nickel carbonyl, Ni1CO24, is one of the most toxic substances known. The present maximum allowable concentration in laboratory air during an 8-hr workday is 1 ppb (parts per billion) by volume, which means that there is one mole of Ni1CO24 for every 109 moles of gas. Assume 24 C and 101.3 kPa pressure. What mass of Ni1CO24 is allowable in a laboratory room that is 3.5 m * 6.0 m * 2.5 m?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 7m 7m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked