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Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular ForcesProblem 13d
Chapter 11, Problem 13d

At standard temperature and pressure, the molar volumes of Cl2 and NH3 gases are 22.06 and 22.40 L, respectively (d) Are the molar volumes in the solid state as similar as they are in the gaseous state? Explain.

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of molar volume. The molar volume of a gas is the volume occupied by one mole of that gas at a certain temperature and pressure. In this case, we are given the molar volumes of Cl2 and NH3 gases at standard temperature and pressure (STP).
Step 2: Recognize that the molar volumes of gases are similar at STP due to the ideal gas law, which states that one mole of any gas at STP occupies a volume of approximately 22.4 L. This is because gases are mostly empty space, and the size of the individual gas molecules doesn't significantly affect the overall volume.
Step 3: Understand that the situation is different for solids. In the solid state, the particles are closely packed together, and the volume is greatly influenced by the size and shape of the individual particles. Therefore, the molar volumes of solids are not as similar as they are in the gaseous state.
Step 4: Consider the specific substances in question. Cl2 and NH3 have different sizes and shapes of molecules, and they form different types of crystal structures in the solid state. Therefore, their molar volumes in the solid state would not be as similar as in the gaseous state.
Step 5: Conclude that the molar volumes in the solid state are not as similar as they are in the gaseous state due to the differences in particle size, shape, and crystal structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Volume

Molar volume is the volume occupied by one mole of a substance at a given temperature and pressure, typically measured in liters per mole (L/mol). At standard temperature and pressure (STP), gases have a molar volume of approximately 22.4 L/mol. This concept is crucial for comparing the behavior of different substances in gaseous and solid states, as it reflects how much space a mole of particles occupies.

States of Matter

The states of matter—solid, liquid, and gas—are defined by the arrangement and energy of particles. In solids, particles are closely packed in a fixed arrangement, leading to a much lower molar volume compared to gases, where particles are far apart and move freely. Understanding these states helps explain why molar volumes differ significantly between gases and solids, as the intermolecular forces and particle spacing vary greatly.

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the forces of attraction or repulsion between molecules, which significantly influence the physical properties of substances. In solids, strong intermolecular forces keep particles tightly packed, resulting in a small molar volume. In contrast, gases experience weaker forces, allowing for greater separation and larger molar volumes. Analyzing these forces is essential for understanding the differences in molar volumes between the gaseous and solid states.
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Textbook Question

(c) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates only between the hydrogen atom of a polar bond and a nearby small electronegative atom?

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Textbook Question

At standard temperature and pressure, the molar volumes of Cl2 and NH3 gases are 22.06 and 22.40 L, respectively. (c) The densities of crystalline Cl2 and NH3 at 160 K are 2.02 and 0.84 g/cm3, respectively. Calculate their molar volumes.

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Textbook Question

(a) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates between all molecules?

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Textbook Question

(b) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates only between polar molecules?

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