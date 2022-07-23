Textbook Question
(c) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates only between the hydrogen atom of a polar bond and a nearby small electronegative atom?
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(c) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates only between the hydrogen atom of a polar bond and a nearby small electronegative atom?
At standard temperature and pressure, the molar volumes of Cl2 and NH3 gases are 22.06 and 22.40 L, respectively. (c) The densities of crystalline Cl2 and NH3 at 160 K are 2.02 and 0.84 g/cm3, respectively. Calculate their molar volumes.
At standard temperature and pressure, the molar volumes of Cl2 and NH3 gases are 22.06 and 22.40 L, respectively (d) Are the molar volumes in the solid state as similar as they are in the gaseous state? Explain.
(b) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates only between polar molecules?