Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular ForcesProblem 83b
Chapter 11, Problem 83b

(b) A flask of water is connected to a vacuum pump. A few moments after the pump is turned on, the water begins to boil. After a few minutes, the water begins to freeze. Explain why these processes occur.

Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1> The boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure. In a vacuum, the external pressure is significantly reduced.
insert step 2> When the vacuum pump is turned on, it reduces the pressure inside the flask. This reduction in pressure lowers the boiling point of the water, allowing it to boil at a temperature lower than its normal boiling point of 100°C.
insert step 3> As the water boils, it undergoes a phase change from liquid to gas, which requires energy. This energy is taken from the water itself, causing the temperature of the remaining liquid water to decrease.
insert step 4> If the vacuum pump continues to operate, the pressure remains low, and the water continues to lose energy through evaporation. Eventually, the temperature of the water can drop to 0°C or below, causing it to freeze.
insert step 5> This phenomenon is an example of evaporative cooling, where the most energetic molecules escape as vapor, leaving behind molecules with lower kinetic energy, thus lowering the temperature of the liquid.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
53s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boiling Point and Vapor Pressure

The boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure. When a vacuum pump is applied, the external pressure decreases, allowing the water to boil at a lower temperature than its normal boiling point of 100°C. This phenomenon occurs because the water molecules can escape into the vapor phase more easily under reduced pressure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Boiling Point Elevation

Freezing Point and Pressure

The freezing point of a substance is the temperature at which it transitions from a liquid to a solid. Under normal atmospheric pressure, water freezes at 0°C. However, when the pressure is significantly reduced, the freezing point can also decrease, allowing water to freeze even at temperatures above 0°C. This is due to the relationship between pressure and the phase changes of substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Freezing Point Depression

Phase Changes and Energy Transfer

Phase changes, such as boiling and freezing, involve the absorption or release of energy. Boiling requires energy input to overcome intermolecular forces, while freezing releases energy as molecules arrange into a solid structure. In a vacuum, the energy dynamics change, allowing water to transition between phases at lower temperatures due to the altered pressure conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
Entropy in Phase Changes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the normal boiling points propane (C3H8) -42.1 °C butane (C4H10) -0.5 °C pentane (C5H12) 36.1 °C hexane (C6H14) 68.7 °C heptane (C7H16) 98.4 °C to estimate the normal boiling point of octane (C8H18). Explain the trend in the boiling points.

2187
views
Textbook Question
The following data present the temperatures at which certain vapor pressures are achieved for dichloromethane (CH2Cl2) and methyl iodide (CH3I): (c) The order of volatility of these two substances changes as the temperature is increased. What quantity must be different for the two substances for this phenom- enon to occur?
378
views
Textbook Question

Suppose the vapor pressure of a substance is measured at two different temperatures. (a) By using the Clausius–Clapeyron equation (Equation 11.1) derive the following relationship between the vapor pressures, P1 and P2, and the absolute temperatures at which they were measured, T1 and T2: (b) Gasoline is a mixture of hydrocarbons, a component of which is octane (CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3). Octane has a vapor pressure of 13.95 torr at 25 °C and a vapor pressure of 144.78 torr at 75 °C. Use these data and the equation in part (a) to calculate the heat of vaporization of octane. (c) By using the equation in part (a) and the data given in part (b), calculate the normal boiling point of octane. Compare your answer to the one you obtained from Exercise 11.81. (d) Calculate the vapor pressure of octane at - 30 °C.

719
views
Textbook Question

The following table gives the vapor pressure of hexafluorobenzene (C6F6) as a function of temperature: (a) By plotting these data in a suitable fashion, determine whether the Clausius–Clapeyron equation (Equation 11.1) is obeyed. If it is obeyed, use your plot to determine ∆Hvap for C6F6.

576
views
Textbook Question

The table below shows the normal boiling points of benzene and benzene derivatives. (e) Why is the boiling point of phenol the highest of all?

775
views
1
rank