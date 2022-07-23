The relative humidity of air equals the ratio of the par- tial pressure of water in the air to the equilibrium vapor pressure of water at the same temperature times 100%. If the relative humidity of the air is 58% and its temperature is 68 °F, how many molecules of water are present in a room measuring12ft * 10ft * 8ft?
Liquid butane (C4H10) is stored in cylinders to be used as a fuel. The normal boiling point of butane is listed as -0.5 °C. (b) Suppose the valve to the tank is opened and a few liters of butane are allowed to escape rapidly. What do you expect would happen to the temperature of the remaining liquid butane in the tank? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Boiling Point and Vaporization
Heat of Vaporization
Thermodynamics and Energy Transfer
The vapor pressure of ethanol (C2H5OH) at 19 °C is 40.0 torr. A 1.00-g sample of ethanol is placed in a 2.00 L container at 19 °C. If the container is closed and the ethanol is allowed to reach equilibrium with its vapor, how many grams of liquid ethanol remain?
Using information in Appendices B and C, calculate the minimum grams of propane, C3H8(g), that must be combusted to provide the energy necessary to convert 5.50 kg of ice at -20 °C to liquid water at 75 °C
In Table 11.3, we saw that the viscosity of a series of hydrocarbons increased with molecular weight, doubling from the six-carbon molecule to the ten-carbon molecule.
(a) The eight-carbon hydrocarbon, octane, has an isomer, isooctane. Would you predict that isooctane would have a larger or smaller viscosity than octane? Why?