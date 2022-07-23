Boiling Point and Vaporization

The boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure, allowing it to transition from liquid to gas. For butane, the normal boiling point is -0.5 °C, meaning it will vaporize at this temperature under standard atmospheric pressure. When butane escapes from the tank, it vaporizes, absorbing heat from the remaining liquid, which can lower the temperature of the liquid butane.