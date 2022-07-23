Name the phase transition in each of the following situations and indicate whether it is exothermic or endothermic: (d) Molten lava from a volcano turns into solid rock.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Phase Transition
Exothermic and Endothermic Processes
Freezing of Lava
Name the phase transition in each of the following situations and indicate whether it is exothermic or endothermic: (c) Rubbing alcohol in an open container slowly disappears.
Ethyl chloride (C2H5Cl) boils at 12 °C. When liquid C2H5Cl under pressure is sprayed on a room-temperature (25 °C) surface in air, the surface is cooled considerably. (b) Assume that the heat lost by the surface is gained by ethyl chloride. What enthalpies must you consider if you were to calculate the final temperature of the surface?
Ethyl chloride (C2H5Cl) boils at 12 °C. When liquid C2H5Cl under pressure is sprayed on a room-temperature (25 °C) surface in air, the surface is cooled considerably. (a) What does this observation tell us about the specific heat of C2H5Cl(g) as compared with that of C2H5Cl(l)?