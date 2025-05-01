Ethylene glycol (HOCH 2 CH 2 OH), the major substance in antifreeze, has a normal boiling point of 198 °C. By comparison, ethyl alcohol (CH 3 CH 2 OH) boils at 78 °C at atmospheric pressure. Ethylene glycol dimethyl ether (CH 3 OCH 2 CH 2 OCH 3 ) has a normal boiling point of 83 °C, and ethyl methyl ether (CH3CH2OCH3) has a nomral boiling point of 11 °C. (b) What are the major factors responsible for the difference in boiling points of the two ethers?