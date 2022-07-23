Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the forces of attraction between molecules, which include hydrogen bonds, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. The strength and type of these forces directly affect a substance's boiling point. When a hydrogen atom is replaced by a methyl group, the overall intermolecular forces are weakened, leading to a decrease in boiling point as less energy is needed to separate the molecules during the phase change from liquid to gas.