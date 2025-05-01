The vapor pressure of a volatile liquid can be determined by slowly bubbling a known volume of gas through it at a known temperature and pressure. In an experiment, 5.00 L of N2 gas is passed through 7.2146 g of liquid benzene (C6H6) at 26.0 °C. The liquid remaining after the experiment weighs 5.1493 g. Assuming that the gas becomes saturated with benzene vapor and that the total gas volume and temperature remain constant, what is the vapor pressure of the benzene in torr?
Key Concepts
Vapor Pressure
Ideal Gas Law
Mass Loss and Molar Mass
The relative humidity of air equals the ratio of the par- tial pressure of water in the air to the equilibrium vapor pressure of water at the same temperature times 100%. If the relative humidity of the air is 58% and its temperature is 68 °F, how many molecules of water are present in a room measuring12ft * 10ft * 8ft?
The vapor pressure of ethanol (C2H5OH) at 19 °C is 40.0 torr. A 1.00-g sample of ethanol is placed in a 2.00 L container at 19 °C. If the container is closed and the ethanol is allowed to reach equilibrium with its vapor, how many grams of liquid ethanol remain?
Using information in Appendices B and C, calculate the minimum grams of propane, C3H8(g), that must be combusted to provide the energy necessary to convert 5.50 kg of ice at -20 °C to liquid water at 75 °C