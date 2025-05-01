Mass Loss and Molar Mass

In this experiment, the mass loss of benzene is critical for calculating the amount of benzene that evaporated. By knowing the initial and final masses of the liquid, one can determine the mass of benzene that transitioned to vapor. Additionally, the molar mass of benzene (approximately 78.11 g/mol) is necessary to convert the mass of evaporated benzene into moles, which can then be used to find the vapor pressure using the Ideal Gas Law.