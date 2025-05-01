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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 118
Chapter 12, Problem 118

Hydrogen bonding between polyamide chains plays an important role in determining the properties of a nylon such as nylon 6,6 (Table 12.6). Draw the structural formulas for two adjacent chains of nylon 6,6 and show where hydrogen-bonding interactions could occur between them.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the structure of nylon 6,6. Nylon 6,6 is a type of polyamide made from the polymerization of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. Its repeating unit consists of an amide linkage (-CONH-) between the carbon chains.
Step 2: Draw the repeating unit of nylon 6,6. The repeating unit includes the amide linkage, with the hexamethylene group (-(CH2)6-) and the adipic acid group (-(CH2)4-CO-) on either side of the amide bond.
Step 3: Arrange two adjacent chains of nylon 6,6. Place the repeating units in parallel, ensuring that the amide groups are aligned to facilitate hydrogen bonding.
Step 4: Identify potential hydrogen bonding sites. In the amide group, the hydrogen atom attached to the nitrogen (N-H) can form a hydrogen bond with the carbonyl oxygen (C=O) of an adjacent chain.
Step 5: Illustrate the hydrogen bonds. Draw dashed lines between the hydrogen of the N-H group on one chain and the oxygen of the C=O group on the adjacent chain, indicating the hydrogen bonding interactions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of intermolecular force that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as nitrogen or oxygen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. In polyamides like nylon 6,6, these bonds significantly influence the material's strength and thermal properties by creating a network of interactions between chains.

Polyamide Structure

Polyamides are a class of polymers characterized by the presence of amide linkages (-CONH-) in their backbone. Nylon 6,6, specifically, is formed from hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid, resulting in a repeating unit that contributes to its structural integrity and ability to form hydrogen bonds, which are crucial for its mechanical properties.
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Structural Formulas

Structural formulas represent the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, illustrating how atoms are bonded together. For nylon 6,6, drawing the structural formulas of adjacent chains involves depicting the repeating units and highlighting the potential sites for hydrogen bonding, which typically occur between the amide groups of different chains, enhancing the material's cohesion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Sodium oxide (Na2O) adopts a cubic structure with Na atoms represented by green spheres and O atoms by red spheres.

(c) The unit cell edge length is 5.550 Å. Determine the density of Na2O.

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Textbook Question

In their study of X-ray diffraction, William and Lawrence Bragg determined that the relationship among the wavelength of the radiation 1l2, the angle at which the radiation is diffracted 1u2, and the distance between planes of atoms in the crystal that cause the diffraction (d) is given by nl = 2d sin u. X rays from a copper X-ray tube that have a wavelength of 1.54 Å are diffracted at an angle of 14.22 degrees by crystalline silicon. Using the Bragg equation, calculate the distance between the planes of atoms responsible for diffraction in this crystal, assuming n = 1 (first-order diffraction).

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Textbook Question

Germanium has the same structure as silicon, but the unit cell size is different because Ge and Si atoms are not the same size. If you were to repeat the experiment described in the previous problem but replace the Si crystal with a Ge crystal, would you expect the X rays to be diffracted at a larger or smaller angle u?

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