Chemical Reaction Completion

The concept of reaction completion refers to the assumption that a chemical reaction proceeds to completion, meaning that all reactants are converted into products without any leftover. This is important in stoichiometric calculations, as it simplifies the process by allowing the use of the full amount of reactants to determine the product yield. In the context of the question, it implies that the entire 2.500 g of FeTiO3 is produced from the reactants FeO and TiO2.