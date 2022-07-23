One method to synthesize ionic solids is by the heating of two reactants at high temperatures. Consider the reaction of FeO with TiO2 to form FeTiO3. Determine the amount of each of the two reactants to prepare 2.500 g FeTiO3, assuming the reaction goes to completion. (d) Determine moles and mass (g) of FeO required.
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 131b
One method to synthesize ionic solids is by the heating of two reactants at high temperatures. Consider the reaction of FeO with TiO2 to form FeTiO3. Determine the amount of each of the two reactants to prepare 2.500 g FeTiO3, assuming the reaction goes to completion. (b) Calculate the formula weight of FeTiO3.
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Calculate the molar mass of FeTiO3 by adding the atomic masses of Fe, Ti, and O (3 times) from the periodic table.
Determine the number of moles of FeTiO3 needed by dividing the given mass (2.500 g) by the molar mass of FeTiO3.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: FeO + TiO2 -> FeTiO3.
Use stoichiometry to find the moles of FeO and TiO2 required, based on the balanced equation and the moles of FeTiO3 calculated.
Convert the moles of FeO and TiO2 to grams using their respective molar masses to find the mass of each reactant needed.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate the amounts of substances involved in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much of each reactant is needed to produce a desired amount of product, such as FeTiO3 in this case.
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Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For the synthesis of FeTiO3, calculating the molar mass is crucial for converting between grams of the compound and moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations.
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Chemical Reaction Completion
The concept of reaction completion refers to the assumption that a chemical reaction proceeds to completion, meaning that all reactants are converted into products without any leftover. This is important in stoichiometric calculations, as it simplifies the process by allowing the use of the full amount of reactants to determine the product yield. In the context of the question, it implies that the entire 2.500 g of FeTiO3 is produced from the reactants FeO and TiO2.
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Textbook Question
One method to synthesize ionic solids is by the heating of two reactants at high temperatures. Consider the reaction of FeO with TiO2 to form FeTiO3. Determine the amount of each of the two reactants to prepare 2.500 g FeTiO3, assuming the reaction goes to completion. (a) Write a balanced chemical reaction. (c) Determine the moles of FeTiO3.