Write a balanced chemical equation for the formation of a polymer via a condensation reaction from the monomers succinic acid 1HOOCCH2CH2COOH2 and ethylenediamine 1H2NCH2CH2NH22.
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Identify the functional groups in each monomer: Succinic acid has two carboxylic acid groups (-COOH), and ethylenediamine has two amine groups (-NH2).
Recognize that a condensation reaction involves the removal of a small molecule, typically water (H2O), when two monomers join together.
Determine the repeating unit of the polymer: Each carboxylic acid group from succinic acid can react with an amine group from ethylenediamine, forming an amide linkage (-CONH-) and releasing a water molecule.
Write the balanced chemical equation: Combine the monomers in a way that shows the formation of the polymer chain and the release of water molecules. For each amide bond formed, one water molecule is released.
Express the polymerization process: Use 'n' to represent the number of repeating units in the polymer chain, and ensure the equation reflects the stoichiometry of the reaction.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Condensation Reaction
A condensation reaction is a chemical process where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule, releasing a small molecule, often water, as a byproduct. This type of reaction is crucial in polymer chemistry, as it allows for the formation of long-chain molecules from smaller monomer units, such as the combination of succinic acid and ethylenediamine.
A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing is essential to obey the law of conservation of mass, ensuring that matter is neither created nor destroyed during the reaction. In the context of polymer formation, it is important to accurately depict the reactants and products involved.
Polymer formation involves the linking of monomers through chemical reactions to create larger, more complex structures known as polymers. In this case, succinic acid and ethylenediamine react to form a polymer through a condensation reaction, resulting in the release of water and the creation of amide linkages, which are characteristic of many biological and synthetic polymers.