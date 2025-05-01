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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 87
Chapter 12, Problem 87

An addition polymerization forms the polymer originally used as Saran™ wrap. It has the following structure −[CCl2−CH2]−n. Draw the structure of the monomer.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the repeating unit in the polymer structure, which is −[CCl2−CH2]−.
Recognize that in addition polymerization, the polymer is formed by the repeated addition of monomers that contain a double bond.
Determine the structure of the monomer by considering the repeating unit. The monomer should have a double bond between the carbon atoms.
The repeating unit −[CCl2−CH2]− suggests that the monomer is likely to be CCl2=CH2, where the double bond is between the two carbon atoms.
Draw the structure of the monomer CCl2=CH2, showing the double bond between the carbon atoms and the two chlorine atoms attached to one of the carbons.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Addition Polymerization

Addition polymerization is a process where unsaturated monomers, typically containing double bonds, react to form a polymer. This reaction involves the breaking of the double bond in the monomer, allowing the monomers to link together in a chain-like structure. The process is initiated by heat, light, or chemical initiators, and is commonly used to create various plastics, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene.

Monomer Structure

A monomer is a small, simple molecule that can join together with other monomers to form a polymer. In the case of Saran™ wrap, the monomer is dichloroethylene, which has the structure CCl2=CH2. Understanding the monomer's structure is crucial for visualizing how it polymerizes and forms the repeating units in the polymer chain.
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Polymer Representation

Polymers are often represented using a repeating unit notation, denoted as [CCl2−CH2]−n, where 'n' indicates the number of repeating units. This notation highlights the structure of the polymer while simplifying the representation of potentially very large molecules. Recognizing how to derive the monomer from the polymer structure is essential for understanding the relationship between monomers and their corresponding polymers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a balanced chemical equation for the formation of a polymer via a condensation reaction from the monomers succinic acid 1HOOCCH2CH2COOH2 and ethylenediamine 1H2NCH2CH2NH22.

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Textbook Question

Write the chemical equation that represents the formation of (b) polyacrylonitrile from acrylonitrile (polyacrylonitrile is used in home furnishings, craft yarns, clothing, and many other items).

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