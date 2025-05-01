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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 95
Chapter 13, Problem 95

Glucose makes up about 0.10% by mass of human blood. Calculate this concentration in molality. What further information would you need to determine the molarity of the solution?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the given information. You are given the mass percentage of glucose in blood, which is 0.10%. This means there are 0.10 grams of glucose in 100 grams of blood.
Step 2: Calculate the mass of the solvent (blood without glucose). Since the total mass is 100 grams and glucose is 0.10 grams, the mass of the solvent is 100 grams - 0.10 grams = 99.90 grams.
Step 3: Convert the mass of the solvent from grams to kilograms, as molality is expressed in moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. Therefore, 99.90 grams = 0.09990 kilograms.
Step 4: Calculate the number of moles of glucose. Use the molar mass of glucose (C6H12O6), which is approximately 180.18 g/mol. The number of moles of glucose is calculated by dividing the mass of glucose by its molar mass: 0.10 grams / 180.18 g/mol.
Step 5: Calculate the molality of the solution. Molality (m) is defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. Use the formula: molality = moles of glucose / kilograms of solvent.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molality

Molality is a measure of the concentration of a solute in a solution, defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. It is expressed in moles per kilogram (mol/kg) and is particularly useful in situations where temperature changes may affect volume, as it relies on mass rather than volume.
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Molarity

Molarity is another way to express the concentration of a solution, defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (mol/L) and is sensitive to changes in temperature and pressure, which can affect the volume of the solution.
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Density of the Solution

To determine the molarity of a solution, one must know the density of the solution, which allows for the conversion between mass and volume. The density provides the mass of the solution per unit volume, enabling the calculation of the total volume of the solution when the mass of the solute and solvent is known.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Acetonitrile (CH3CN) is a polar organic solvent that dissolves a wide range of solutes, including many salts. The density of a 1.80 M LiBr solution in acetonitrile is 0.826 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of the solution in (a) molality,

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The maximum allowable concentration of lead in drinking water is 9.0 ppb. (a) Calculate the molarity of lead in a 9.0-ppb solution.

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The presence of the radioactive gas radon (Rn) in well water presents a possible health hazard in parts of the United States. (a) Assuming that the solubility of radon in water with 1 atm pressure of the gas over the water at 30 °C is 7.27⨉10-3 M, what is the Henry's law constant for radon in water at this temperature?

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Textbook Question

The presence of the radioactive gas radon (Rn) in well water presents a possible health hazard in parts of the United States. (b) A sample consisting of various gases contains 3.5 × 10-6 mole fraction of radon. This gas at a total pressure of 32 atm is shaken with water at 30 °C. Calculate the molar concentration of radon in the water.

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Most fish need at least 4 ppm dissolved O2 in water for survival. (b) What partial pressure of O2 above water is needed to obtain 4 ppm O2 in water at 10 °C? (The Henry's law constant for O2 at this temperature is 1.71⨉10-3 mol/L-atm.)

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Textbook Question

Acetonitrile (CH3CN) is a polar organic solvent that dissolves a wide range of solutes, including many salts. The density of a 1.80 M LiBr solution in acetonitrile is 0.826 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of the solution in (b) mole fraction of LiBr,

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