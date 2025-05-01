If you compare the solubilities of the noble gases in water, you find that solubility increases from smallest atomic weight to largest, specifically: Ar < Kr < Xe. Which of the following statements is the best explanation? [Section 13.3] (a) The heavier the gas, the more it sinks to the bottom of the water and leaves room for more gas molecules at the top of the water. (b) The heavier the gas, the more dispersion forces it has, and therefore the more attractive interactions it has with water molecules. (c) The heavier the gas, the more likely it is to hydrogen-bond with water. (d) The heavier the gas, the more likely it is to make a saturated solution in water.