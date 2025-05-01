Textbook Question
The structures of vitamins E and B6 are shown below. Predict which is more water soluble and which is more fat soluble. [Section 13.3]
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The structures of vitamins E and B6 are shown below. Predict which is more water soluble and which is more fat soluble. [Section 13.3]
This figure shows the interaction of a cation with surrounding water molecules. (b) Which of the following explanations accounts for the fact that the ion–solvent interaction is greater for Li+ than for K+? a. Li+ is of lower mass than K+. b. The ionization energy of Li is higher than that for K. c. Li+ has a smaller ionic radius than K+. d. Li has a lower density than K. e. Li reacts with water more slowly than K. [Section 13.1]