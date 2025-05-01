Most fish need at least 4 ppm dissolved O2 in water for survival. (a) What is this concentration in mol/L?
Proteins can be precipitated out of aqueous solution by the addition of an electrolyte; this process is called “salting out” the protein. A friend of yours who is taking a biochemistry class says that salting out works because the waters of hydration that surround the protein prefer to surround the electrolyte as the electrolyte is added; therefore, the protein’s hydration shell is stripped away, leading to protein precipitation. Another friend of yours in the same biochemistry class says that salting out works because the incoming ions adsorb tightly to the protein, making ion pairs on the protein surface, which end up giving the protein a zero net charge in water, and therefore leading to precipitation. Discuss these two hypotheses. What kind of measurements would you need to make to distinguish between these two hypotheses?
Key Concepts
Hydration Shell
Ionic Interactions and Charge Neutralization
Experimental Measurements for Hypothesis Testing
The osmotic pressure of a 0.010 M aqueous solution of CaCl2 is found to be 0.674 atm at 25 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor, i, for the solution.
The 'free-base' form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H21NO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms (e) How many mL of a concentrated 18.0 M HCl aqueous solution would it take to convert 1.00 kilograms (a 'kilo') of the free-base form of cocaine into its hydrochloride form?
Aerosols are important components of the atmosphere. Does the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere increase or decrease the amount of sunlight that arrives at the Earth's surface, compared to an 'aerosol-free' atmosphere? Explain your reasoning.
A dilute aqueous solution of an organic compound soluble in water is formed by dissolving 2.35 g of the compound in water to form 0.250 L of solution. The resulting solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.605 atm at 25 °C. Assuming that the organic compound is a nonelectrolyte, what is its molar mass?