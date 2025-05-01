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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 12
Chapter 13, Problem 12

Which diagram best represents a liquid–liquid emulsion such as milk? The colored balls represent different liquid molecules. [Section 13.6]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a liquid-liquid emulsion is a mixture of two immiscible liquids where one liquid is dispersed in the other in the form of droplets.
Recognize that milk is an example of an emulsion where fat droplets are dispersed in water.
In a diagram representing a liquid-liquid emulsion, look for small droplets of one liquid (e.g., fat) dispersed throughout another liquid (e.g., water).
Identify the diagram where one type of colored ball (representing one liquid) is surrounded by another type of colored ball (representing the other liquid).
Ensure that the diagram shows a random distribution of the dispersed phase within the continuous phase, typical of emulsions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Emulsions

An emulsion is a mixture of two immiscible liquids where one liquid contains a dispersion of the other. In the case of milk, it is an emulsion of fat droplets dispersed in water. Emulsions are stabilized by emulsifiers, which reduce the surface tension between the two liquids, allowing them to mix more uniformly.

Molecular Representation

Molecular representation involves using symbols or diagrams to illustrate the arrangement and interaction of molecules in a substance. In the context of emulsions, colored balls can represent different types of molecules, helping to visualize how the dispersed phase (like fat) interacts with the continuous phase (like water) in the emulsion.
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Molecular Polarity

Phase Separation

Phase separation occurs when two immiscible liquids do not mix and instead form distinct layers. In emulsions, this separation can be minimized through the use of emulsifiers, but if left undisturbed, the dispersed droplets may coalesce and rise or settle, leading to a separation of phases. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the stability of emulsions like milk.
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Phase Changes in Diagrams
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose you had a balloon made of some highly flexible semipermeable membrane. The balloon is filled completely with a 0.2 M solution of some solute and is submerged in a 0.1 M solution of the same solute:

Initially, the volume of solution in the balloon is 0.25 L. Assuming the volume outside the semipermeable membrane is large, as the illustration shows, what would you expect for the solution volume inside the balloon once the system has come to equilibrium through osmosis? [Section 13.5]

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Textbook Question

Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction (Section 11.2) that should be most important in each of the following solutions: (a) CCl4 in benzene

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